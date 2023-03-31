Sen. Fetterman released from Walter Reed, returns to Braddock

Fetterman will use the upcoming two weeks with his family and constituents in Pa., returning to Washington D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17.

BRADDOCK, Pa. — On Friday, U.S. Senator John Fetterman was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and returned to Braddock.

In February, Fetterman reportedly had severe symptoms of depression with low energy and motivation, minimal speech, poor sleep, slowed thinking, slowed movement and feelings of guilt and worthlessness, but no suicidal ideation.

Symptoms had progressively worsened over the proceeding eight weeks and Fetterman reportedly stopped eating and drinking, causing him to develop low blood pressure potentially affecting brain circulation.

The Pa. senator was voluntarily admitted to the Neuropsychiatry Unit on Feb. 15. Today, he was officially discharged.

Next, Fetterman will use the upcoming two weeks to spend time with his family and constituents in Pa., returning to Washington D.C. when the Senate session resumes on April 17.

“I am so happy to be home. I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves. Pennsylvanians have always had my back, and I will always have theirs,” said Senator Fetterman. “I am extremely grateful to the incredible team at Walter Reed. The care they provided changed my life."

"I will have more to say about this soon, but for now I want everyone to know that depression is treatable, and treatment works," he continued. "This isn’t about politics — right now there are people who are suffering with depression in red counties and blue counties. If you need help, please get help.”

According to a press release put out by the U.S. Senate, Fetterman's mood steadily improved during his time in treatment. Sleep was restored, he reportedly ate well and hydrated, and he evidenced better mood, brighter affect and improved motivation, self-attitude, and engagement with others.

Fetterman's treatment gradually produced remission of his depression. He engaged in education about depression and read an entire book on the subject- Dr. Raymond De Paulo’s “Understanding Depression”- and he expressed a firm commitment to treatment over the long term.

The current status of Fetterman's auditory processing abilities was evaluated and doctors reportedly identified mild to moderate sensorineural hearing loss, both right and left, and he was fitted for hearing aids.

He also worked with Speech-Language specialists. With improvement in his depression, improvement in Fetterman's speech abilities was noticeable and specialists believe that significant continued improvement is likely with continued outpatient rehabilitation.