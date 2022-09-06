Jan. 6 committee alleges Rep. Scott Perry requested presidential pardon in days after riot

The committee alleges that Perry had sought a pardon from former President Trump. A spokesperson for Perry says it is a "a ludicrous and soulless lie."

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol alleges that Rep. Scott Perry, a leader of efforts to object to the 2020 election results, had sought a pardon from former President Donald Trump to protect him from prosecution.

On Thursday night, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) vice chair of the select committee said, “Rep. Scott Perry … has refused to testify here. As you will see, Representative Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after Jan. 6 to seek a presidential pardon."

According to a spokesperson for Perry, the allegations are "a ludicrous and soulless lie."

Last month, the panel subpoenaed five Republican lawmakers, including House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, but none has so far complied.

McCarthy has acknowledged he spoke with Trump on Jan. 6 as Trump’s supporters were beating police outside the Capitol and forcing their way into the building. But he has not shared many details. The committee requested information about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot.

Subpoenas were also issued to Reps. Perry, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. All four met with Trump and White House officials as the former president focused on the Jan. 6 congressional electoral count as his last opportunity to overturn his defeat.

In a letter to the panel, an attorney for McCarthy argued that the select committee does not have the authority to issue subpoenas to the lawmakers under House rules and demanded answers to a series of questions and documents if his client were to comply.

A spokesperson for Perry said this of the panel:

“This sham committee is nothing but a breathtaking abuse of power, conjuring up political theater to destroy opponents and distract the American People from the economic and national security nightmare created by one-party rule and the radical Left.”