Perry, DePasquale locked in tight race for 10th Congressional District

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The race for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District is being closely watched by voters and political experts across the country as a bellwether for the national election.

Republican incumbent Scott Perry faces off against Democrat Eugene DePasquale.

The race is seen as extremely competitive, with RealClearPolitics labeling it as a “toss-up.”

Pitting a moderate Democrat against an established conservative, the race in many ways represents a microcosm of the national election.

The district also physically resembles the makeup of the country, encompassing urban, suburban, exurban and rural areas.

The area has voted reliably Republican in recent years but redistricting in 2018 included more Democrat and independent voters within the district. The 10th District now includes all of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York Counties.

“You do have these rural areas around York County where Perry should do very well, but then you have developing areas that are moving in a more liberal direction and the district as a whole has become more competitive,” said David O’Connell, a political science professor at Dickinson College.

Both candidates draw high name recognition in Pennsylvania, as both have held their current office for seven years.

Rep. Scott Perry has represented the district since 2013. He’s drawn attention for his membership in the Freedom Caucus, a group of about three dozen of the most conservative House Republicans that has at times banded together to vote against Republican leadership.

Perry is also known for his strong support of President Trump. Perry has voted in line with Trump’s positions 90.4 percent of the time, according to analysis from FiveThirtyEight.

On his way to vote on Election Day, Perry told FOX43 his priorities were the same as his voters’.

“Obviously the pandemic, they're concerned about their economic interests and they're concerned about their security, watching rioting in Philly and even closer in Lancaster,” Perry said.

Eugene DePasquale has been Pennsylvania Auditor General since 2013. He has endorsed the Blue Dog Coalition, a group of centrist House Democrats that are “committed to pursuing fiscally-responsible policies, ensuring a strong national defense, and transcending party lines to do what’s best for the American people,” according to their website.

DePasquale’s campaign is hoping to attract moderate and independent voters by agreeing with some of Trump’s policies, such as parts of trade policies the president has proposed, but also taking more liberal stances on others, such as climate change.

“We all know that we've got to get this economy back up and moving. We still have to work together to get a vaccine,” DePasquale said while visiting polling places on Election Day.

Both candidates spent Election Day out greeting voters and celebrating the democratic process.

“This is how we in a civilized society register our voice. This is how we settle our differences and settle our arguments,” Perry said.

“I believe I'm going to win, but regardless of what happens, I want everyone to vote,” DePasquale said.

Usually both candidates would hold an election party tonight where supporters could gather and watch the results come in together. However, those parties have been cancelled due to COVID.