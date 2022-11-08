Rep. Scott Perry says his lawyers were told he is not under investigation

In a statement from his campaign, Perry says his attorneys were informed that he is not a target of the Department of Justice's investigation.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from June 28.

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says his attorneys have been informed by the Department of Justice that he is not a target of its investigation, according to a statement from a representative of Perry.

The statement from Perry reads:

“In a discussion with the DOJ, my attorneys were informed that I’m not a target of its investigation. I’ve directed them to cooperate with the Justice Department in order to ensure that it gets the information to which it’s entitled, but to protect information to which it’s not - including communications that are protected under the Speech and Debate Clause of the United States Constitution.”

On Tuesday, Perry said his cellphone had been seized by FBI agents with a search warrant.

At that time, Perry called the seizure, "banana republic tactics."

Perry also slammed the Justice Department’s decision to serve him with a warrant as an “unnecessary and aggressive action.”

The lawmaker, representing Pennsylvania’s 10th District, was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October 2021 outlining how Trump’s effort to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden.