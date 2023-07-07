RFK Stadium: Lawmaker 'preparing legislation' that could open door for Commanders

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rep. James Comer confirmed that the powerful Republican is working on legislation to allow D.C. to develop the RFK site.

WASHINGTON — The transformation of the old RFK site into a brand new Washington Commanders stadium could be one step closer if federal legislation is passed.

A spokesperson for Representative James Comer confirmed that they are 'preparing legislation' that would allow D.C. to develop the RFK site into a new Washington Commanders football stadium or into another mixed-use development.

The exact details of the legislation have not been finalized.

“As Chairman Comer mentioned at the hearing with D.C. Mayor Bowser, he is interested in working with her and the city on a wide variety of issues including the RFK stadium site," said Austin Hacker, a spokesperson for Rep. Comer. "Committee staff continue to have fruitful discussions with the Mayor’s team and other stakeholders on these issues.”

A source with knowledge of the RFK Stadium negotiations told WUSA9's Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Flack more details about what this move indicates:

"(It's a) demonstration of the club and the city's strategic shift in approach to get this done," the source said.

Rep. Comer, a Republican, is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, a powerful body that oversees D.C. legislatively. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the sole representative in Congress for the District, criticized the bill in a statement Friday morning.

"Chairman Comer has repeatedly demonstrated a fixation for meddling in D.C.’s affairs in his committee's recent hearings," she wrote. "Even though he is not a D.C. resident and he does not represent D.C. in Congress. The future of the RFK site should be decided by a consensus between the D.C. Council and the Mayor, who have been entrusted to represent the best interests of D.C. residents.”

Del. Norton previously pushed for legislation that would have authorized the sale of the land to D.C. for development. She has opposed Congress dictating the terms of development.

In a May statement, the Commanders told WUSA9 that they have a vision for the RFK site, although they are maintaining conversations with other jurisdictions as well.

“We are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local level, sharing our vision for a potential venue that will create jobs and economic growth for the region and be compatible with the surrounding community and the elected leaders of the District,” a Commanders spokesperson wrote to WUSA9 in May.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also pledged the league's support in Congress to Mayor Bowser in a December phone call.

Some on DC Council, including Chair Phil Mendelson and Councilmember Charles Allen, remain opposed to this idea saying the RFK land should be used for affordable housing.

But in late April, Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, Chair of the Economic Development Committee, became the highest ranking councilmember to publicly endorse the Mayor’s plan to bring the team back to the RFK site.