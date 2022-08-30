Residents react to POTUS visit

President Joe Biden referenced his birthplace during an address about his "Safer America Plan." A Scranton native was right behind the president during his speech.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport Tuesday afternoon. A few moments later, his motorcade carried him to Wilkes University for an address at the Marts Center in front of a few hundred invited guests.

The president touted his 'Safer America Plan,' measures intended to combat gun violence.

"Both of your congressmen voted for it," Biden said. "It's based on a simple notion. When it comes to public safety in this nation, the answer is not defund the police; it's fund the police."

Just behind the president, a few rows back, sat Scranton resident Amber Viola, commander of Gouldsboro American Legion Post 274, not knowing how she and her daughter ended up so close to the stage.

"It was really great to be able to meet the president, and he really stayed so long after to shake everybody's hand and to take pictures," Viola said. "This was my daughter's second president that she got to meet, so it was really exciting, and it was really nice and kind of him to stay and really talk to people from his hometown."

Outside the venue, some disapproved of the president's visit and message.

"This is Joe Biden's supposed hometown; that's why we are here," said Linda Touhsant of Milford. "We are just protesting him being here because he's hurt the country. The sad part is the media are not telling the truth, so half the country doesn't even know."



Viola said she supports the president's plan to improve policing. As she prepares to send her daughter to elementary school, safety is her primary concern.

"Honestly, I'm anxious, and I'm nervous about it because I think about her being at school and me not being able to protect her and be there," she said. "If something happens, you're kind of just waiting on the sidelines with everybody else."



Viola said she hopes the country can have an open dialogue to work toward a solution.

"We need to do this for our kids," Viola said. "We need to make our country safer, and we need to make NEPA safer."

The president's visit marks the start of a busy week in the political world, with Pennsylvania taking center stage. President Biden is coming back to the commonwealth twice in the next several days -- making stops in Philadelphia on Thursday and Pittsburgh on Labor Day.

Meanwhile, thousands are expected at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.