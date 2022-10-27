Rep. Scott Perry files motion to drop lawsuit over seized cell phone

Rep. Perry filed the motion on Wednesday with no further comment.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-Pa.) dropped his lawsuit over his seized cell phone on Wednesday.

After the FBI seized the phone in August, Perry sued the Department of Justice in an effort to block them from reviewing the phone's contents.

On Oct. 26, he filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice his previous emergency motion to return the cell phone.

Perry has not publicly disclosed what brought him to drop his lawsuit.

The FBI confiscated the phone under claims of investigating its contents to determine if, or to what extent, Perry was involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“[F]ederal agents should not be given carte blanche to root around in Rep. Perry’s phone data looking for evidence that they hope might further their investigation,” Perry’s attorneys John Rowley and John Irving wrote in the 16-page lawsuit.