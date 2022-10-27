x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Rep. Scott Perry files motion to drop lawsuit over seized cell phone

Rep. Perry filed the motion on Wednesday with no further comment.
Credit: AP
FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., takes a question from a reporter at a news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Aug. 23, 2021. The committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview with Perry. The Republican lawmaker is the first sitting member of Congress the panel has requested to speak with. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Representative Scott Perry (R-Pa.) dropped his lawsuit over his seized cell phone on Wednesday.

After the FBI seized the phone in August, Perry sued the Department of Justice in an effort to block them from reviewing the phone's contents.

On Oct. 26, he filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice his previous emergency motion to return the cell phone.

Perry has not publicly disclosed what brought him to drop his lawsuit.

The FBI confiscated the phone under claims of investigating its contents to determine if, or to what extent, Perry was involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“[F]ederal agents should not be given carte blanche to root around in Rep. Perry’s phone data looking for evidence that they hope might further their investigation,” Perry’s attorneys John Rowley and John Irving wrote in the 16-page lawsuit.

Perry refused suggestions by the DOJ for an alternative solution to litigation, such as his attorneys and DOJ investigators reviewing the phone together.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Voters react to Senate debate between Fetterman and Oz

Before You Leave, Check This Out