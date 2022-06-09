Pa. State Rep. Russ Diamond diagnosed with cancer

Rep. Diamond also said in his statement that he is undergoing a procedure on June 9, and will be working from home and voting remotely during his recovery.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Nov. 2021.

Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) announced in a statement today that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Beth and I recently learned I have treatable prostate cancer that was thankfully detected early," the statement reads. "My doctors made the diagnosis after regular checkups and screenings revealed abnormalities."

He finished his statement by saying that he is grateful for his doctors catching this cancer early, when it can still be treated. He said he's also grateful that his doctors have worked with him to create a treatment schedule that will allow him to continue to serve the people of the 102nd Legislative District.

"I encourage every Pennsylvanian to make sure they schedule regular checkups with their doctors and be aware of screening guidelines so early detection and treatment can be possible," he concluded. "Beth and I would covet your prayers at this time.”

The 102nd Legislative District covers the boroughs of Cleona, Jonestown, Myerstown, and Richland and the townships of Annville, Bethel, Heidelberg, Jackson, Millcreek, North Lebanon, South Lebanon, Swatara, Union, and West Lebanon.