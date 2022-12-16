House passes bill that hopes to changes Puerto Rico's status

Moises Rodriguez, a Puerto Rican who lives in York, says that he hopes this bill will resolve the long-standing status of the island.

YORK, Pa. — The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold a binding referendum to choose between three options: Statehood, independence or independence with free association.

The bill passed 233-191.

Moises Rodriguez, a Puerto Rican who lives in York says that he hopes this bill will resolve the long-standing status of the island.

“I'm hoping for the best and I hope this plan really works. We really need it," said Rodriguez.

He knows many Puerto Ricans who have very different opinions on the issue.

“Some people don’t want Puerto Rico independent because they think we can’t do it on our own. Some people don’t want it to be a state. There’s going to be a lot of changes, they don’t want that big change that’s going to come," said Rodriguez.

He believes statehood is the best option for Puerto Rico.

“I think we should stay connected with the United States. Like it’s always been, cause United States’ been a lot of help for us," said Rodriguez.

The proposal would make Congress accept Puerto Rico into the United States as the 51st state if voters approved it," said Rodriguez.

It is expected to be voted down in the senate. Congressman Lloyd Smucker who voted in favor of the bill provided fox43 with a statement saying:

“Rep. Smucker appreciated hearing from constituents across Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District who shared their opinions on this issue, including individuals who have family members residing Puerto Rico. After discussing the matter with constituents and evaluating the text of legislation, Rep. Smucker believes the people of Puerto Rico should be given the opportunity to make their own choice about their future.