State lawmakers to host hearing to discuss the legalization of recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate lawmakers from the state's Senate Law and Justice Committee will host a public hearing to discuss the legalization of recreational marijuana in the Commonwealth this morning.

Currently, 18 states in the U.S. have legalized recreational marijuana use, including the neighboring states of New Jersey and New York.

Three bills were introduced in 2021; Senate Bill 473, House Bill 1180, and House Bill 2050. All three bills seek to legalize recreational marijuana and create ways to boost the state's economy with the goal of generating greater tax revenue. All three legislations are currently sitting in their respective committees pending further action.

Republican State Senator Mike Regan of Cumberland and York Counties is the chairman of the committee and has publicly said Monday's hearing will have representatives from the law enforcement and criminal justice sectors sharing their expert knowledge in an unbiased manner.

“It’s not going to be all one-sided," Senator Regan said. "It’s going to be based on their broad experience in law enforcement on the federal, state, and local levels."

Senator Regan and Democratic State Representative Amen Brown are working to draft another piece of legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Two additional hearings will be heard in the near future and the two officials intend to use the hearings to help document the best approach to this upcoming bill.

While the push is favored by many, as an Oct. 2021 Franklin & Marshall College survey has shown 60% of Pennsylvanians believe marijuana should be legal, not everyone is on board.

Some legislators have said officials should give the current medical marijuana program more time to develop before jumping into the recreational sector.

Representatives from family-advocate organizations have also questioned the public safety component of legalizing the substance when it pertains to children and their families, adding science has shown the drug is harmful and addictive.