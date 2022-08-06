Protesters demonstrate against PennDOT's bridge tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers and business leaders took to the State Capitol steps on Wednesday to protest PennDOT's bridge tolling project.
The "Major Bridge P3 Initiative" would place tolls on nine bridges across the Commonwealth in order to fund bridge repairs, including the Interstate-83 south bridge connecting Harrisburg and Cumberland County.
Opponents say tolling the bridge would place a negative economic burden on local residents and businesses.
"I look at things with pros and cons, and I'm really struggling to find what are the pros in what PennDOT and the state want to do here regarding replacement of bridges," said Cumberland County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo. "I'm told by some that, 'The toll is only going to be $4 a day for the locals.' Well you know what folks? Not everyone can afford that."
A Commonwealth Court judge recently halted the project after Cumberland County and seven other local municipalities filed a lawsuit against PennDOT.