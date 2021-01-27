State senate approves proposed constitutional amendment

Senate Bill 2 would limit future emergency declarations to 21 days, unless approved by the general assembly.

The State Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the amount of time future disaster declarations unless voted on and approved by the general assembly.

Senate Bill 2, was approved by the senate for a second time on Tuesday, with a vote of 28-20.

Currently, emergency declarations made by the Governor can last up to 90 days, and doesn't need approval from the general assembly to renew it.

The bill looks to change this by limiting future emergency declarations to 21 days, unless approved by the general assembly. It also states that a resolution to end the declaration does not have to be sent to the Governor for approval.

Senate Bill 2 now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote.

The bill is a proposed amendment to the constitution, it has to be approved by the general assembly in two sessions, then on the ballot for voters to decide.