President Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

President Donald Trump is set to preside over the signing of historic diplomatic deals between Israel and two Gulf Arab nations that could herald a dramatic shift in Middle East power dynamics.

The Tuesday ceremony at the White House is aimed at showcasing presidential statesmanship ahead of November's election.

Trump will host more than 700 guests on the South Lawn to witness the sealing of the agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and between Israel and Bahrain.