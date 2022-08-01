Pres. Biden calls for safer America in Wilkes-Barre speech

The address at Wilkes University called for changes to gun laws and police funding.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden brought his blueprint for community policing and crime prevention to Luzerne County on Tuesday afternoon.

Pres. Biden spoke to a crowd at Wilkes University's Marts Center, advocating for his Safer America Plan.

"We can do this. We have to do this. We'll make America safer," Biden said.

The president said his plan for a safer America starts with more funding for law enforcement.

"Want to feel a sense of security? That's what my crime plan is all about. You know, I call it the Safer Americans Plan. And both your members of congress voted for it. It's based on a simple notion. When it comes to public safety to this stage, the answer is not defund the police. It's fund the police."

"We equip our service members with the most lethal weapons on earth to protect all of us, protect Americans. But we require them to receive significant training, extensive background checks, mental health assessments. They have to learn how to lock up and store their weapons responsibly, or they get kicked out. We let any stranger, an 18-year-old walk in and 20-year-old and buy an AR-15," Biden said.

"It's time to ban these weapons. We did it before; we can do it again. It's time to hold every elected official's feet to the fire and ask them, 'Are you for banning assault weapons, yes or no?' Ask them. If the answer's no, vote against them."

And he once again condemned what took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"I want to say as clear as I can. There is no place in this country, no place for endangering the lives of law enforcement. No place, not never, period," said Biden.

Biden told the crowd he wants to increase funding for law enforcement. He commended the officers that were there and emphasized the importance of giving law enforcement agencies efficient funding.

"There's no greater responsibility for government than ensuring the safety of our people. Every parent should be able to know when their kid leaves for school or just walks the street, they're going to come home safely," said the president.

Supporters were excited to hear about his plan to get guns off the streets and make a safer America.

"I think that gun violence is, I think, one of the top problems our nation faces," said Rabbi Joshua Runyan.

"Oh, I think that's really important. I think there are a lot of important things gun safety, certainly, inflation certainly, protecting our democracy," said Mike Wolfkiel.