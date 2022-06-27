Planned Parenthood Keystone anticipating more out-of-state patients following SCOTUS ruling

Governor Wolf has vowed to protect abortion rights as long as he remains in office. But in some neighboring states the procedure has already been banned.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Since the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, several states have already banned abortion, including Ohio.

The last remaining clinic in West Virginia has also stopped procedures.

Here in Pennsylvania, abortion rights remain protected, for now.

That's why Planned Parenthood Keystone is already expecting thousands of patients to cross into the Commonwealth to access legal abortion care.

The group's president and CEO, Melissa Reed, says they anticipate an additional 8,500 patients will come into Pennsylvania for abortion care over the next several months.

Planned Parenthood says it is working in overdrive to make sure all of the patients have somewhere to go.

“We’ve been working overtime to add appointment availability across our health centers, hire more doctors, expand access through telemedicine and also direct-to-patient medical abortion, meaning we can mail medical abortion directly to people’s homes in Pennsylvania," said Reed.

Reed says Planned Parenthood Keystone also plans to up security at all of their clinics.

She says when the SCOTUS decision came down on Friday, there were Pro-Life demonstrators who came to the York clinic and were celebrating outside the building.

She says any threat toward Planned Parenthood will be taken seriously.