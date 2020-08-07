Peyton's Law unanimously passes house

Peyton Walker was a 19 year-old, Mechanicsburg resident and student at Kings College when she died of sudden cardiac arrest.

The PA House of Representatives unanimously passed Senate Bill 836, otheriwse known as Peyton's Law, on Tuesday, according to the Peyton Walker Foundation.

The bill would require information about EKG's be given to student athletes and their families, and the option to request an EKG as part of the standard pre-participation physical.

Julie Walker, Peyton's mom adn founder of the Peyton Walker Foundation said this in a statement: “On behalf of all parents in Pennsylvania, I am thrilled to see that Peyton’s Law unanimously passed the PA House of Representatives today and am extremely grateful to our lawmakers for their unwavering support. This moves us one step closer to the Governor’s Desk to becoming law.”