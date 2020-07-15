Peyton's Law heads to Governor's Wolf desk

Under Peyton's Law, students and guardians would be informed bout EKG's and given the option to request one as part of a pre-participation physical.

The PA House and Senate unanimously passed House Bill 836, otherwise known as Peyton's Law.

The bill now goes to Governor Wolf's desk for his signature.

Under Peyton's Law, students and guardians would be informed about EKGs and given the option to request one as part of a pre-participation physical.

Peyton's Law is named after Peyton Walker, a 19 year-old Mechanicsburg resident who died in 2013 due to Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Peyton's mother and Founder of Peyton Walker Foundation released a statement saying in part: