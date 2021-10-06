x
Pension system sued over access to documents amid probe

Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, said in her lawsuit that agency officials have refused to share documents with her, even though she's a board member.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 10, 2019 file photo, State Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. State Sen. Katie Muth is suing Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system amid a federal investigation into aspects of the agency's undertakings, saying agency officials have refused to share documents with her, even though she is a board member.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A state senator is suing Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system amid a federal investigation into aspects of the agency’s undertakings. 

The effort by Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, is opposed by executives at the $64 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System, but was supported Wednesday by state Treasurer Stacy Garrity and former Treasurer Joe Torsella. 

Muth said in her lawsuit that agency officials have refused to share documents with her, even though she's a board member. 

Muth requested documents revolving around some $12 million system officials had requested to purchase, excavate and prepare several downtown Harrisburg properties. 

The lawsuit says a system lawyer refused, citing “ongoing internal and criminal investigations."

