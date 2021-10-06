Pension system sued over access to documents amid probe

Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, said in her lawsuit that agency officials have refused to share documents with her, even though she's a board member.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A state senator is suing Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system amid a federal investigation into aspects of the agency’s undertakings.

The effort by Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, is opposed by executives at the $64 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System, but was supported Wednesday by state Treasurer Stacy Garrity and former Treasurer Joe Torsella.

Muth requested documents revolving around some $12 million system officials had requested to purchase, excavate and prepare several downtown Harrisburg properties.