Millions follows rich candidates in Pennsylvania Senate race

Cash is pouring in to Pennsylvania’s hotly contested race for U.S. Senate, as wealthy and well-connected candidates moved in from out of state, followed by millions of dollars.

Filings posted online by the Federal Election Commission before Monday night’s deadline showed Mehmet Oz — best-known as host of “the Dr. Oz Show” — loaned himself $5.2 million.

Meanwhile, a super PAC supporting a Republican rival, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, raised more than $5 million from the world of finance.