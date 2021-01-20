Pennsylvania's new elected officials make history, pledge transparency

Timothy DeFoor and Stacy Garrity were sworn in on Jan. 19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 29, 2020.

On Jan. 19, both Timothy DeFoor and Stacy Garrity were sworn in as auditor general and treasurer respectively.

DeFoor is the first African American and person of color to be elected to a statewide row office in Pennsylvania. He brings 30 years of experience auditing and investigating government fraud, waste, and abuse to the office.

Before being sworn in as auditor general, DeFoor served as Dauphin County Controller and before that, he was a Special Investigator with the Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General and as a Special Agent with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Throughout his campaign, he promised taxpayers that he would hold their state government accountable.

"Accountability, integrity and transparency are what Pennsylvania taxpayers expect and deserve from their government in Harrisburg, and that’s exactly what I’ll deliver,” DeFoor said. “I will work hard to ensure our citizens that their hard-earned tax dollars are being used and spent appropriately.”

During his inaugural address, DeFoor thanked his colleagues and fellow public servants and kept things short by simply making three promises to his constituents.

First, he vowed to look at every issue that arises while he's in office through a nonpartisan lens. Second, he promised that his "door is open to everyone," and three, he will work hard every day to serve his community.

Stacy Garrity echoed similar sentiments at her swearing in.

"This day doesn’t belong to any one party or to any one person," she said. "It belongs to all of us, a people defined by where we’re from. I come from a place where we don’t lock our doors. We live in the belief that all mankind is our friend and that people are, at their core, good."

She also noted that her responsibility is to her constituents and their money.

"It is now my job to be the steward of taxpayer money, and to make certain that government is open, honest, and accountable," she said.

Garrity noted that her decades of service in the U.S. Army Reserve will help her fulfill this new role, as well as her experience as a businesswoman at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., a global supplier of refractory powders based in Bradford County.