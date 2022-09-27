More Pa. seniors would qualify for the Property Tax & Rent Rebate Program under new proposal

Under the proposed legislation, homeowners eligible to apply will now be able to receive a rebate check towards their property taxes if they make upwards of $50,000.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senator Lisa M. Boscola (D-Northhampton) announced Tuesday that she will be introducing legislation designed to extend the Property Tax & Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program for more Pennsylvanians over the age of 65.

The proposed legislation would increase income eligibility, raising the limit for the first time in nearly fifteen years, according to Boscola's press release.

In 2022, nearly 260,000 Pennsylvanians were awarded rebate checks through the PTRR program.

Under the proposed legislation, homeowners eligible to apply will now be able to receive a rebate check towards their property taxes if they make upwards of $50,000 a year.

Current law excludes homeowners if their annual income was over $35,000. Additionally, Sen. Boscola's bill would increase limits for renters, from $15,000 to $30,000.

“These income limits haven’t been increased since 2008,” Boscola said. “I have homeowners who rely on this rebate check to stay in their homes, amid rising property taxes…this is owed to them, and I will fight to get this done."

The proposal would also aim to exclude an applicant's Social Security cost-of-living-adjustments (COLA) from the definition of income. According to Sen. Boscola's press release, a COLA increase can push an applicant's income level over the eligibility limit, sometimes by just a few dollars.

“COLA increases are important. Our seniors receiving Social Security deserve a raise, but it shouldn’t come back to bite them when applying for the PTRR program,” Boscola said in the press release.

The 2022 COLA for Social Security was set at 5.9%, but projections suggest the next COLA could be between 8% and 10% for beneficiaries.

If approved, Boscola's bill would take effect for the 2023 PTRR program.

Applicants can still apply for this year's program until Dec. 31, 2022, by visiting this website to file their rebate application online, or by calling Senator Lisa Boscola's office at 610-868-8667.