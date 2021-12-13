x
Pennsylvania Senate aims to bar school COVID-19 vaccine rule

The Pa. Senate is advancing legislation to prevent children from being required to get a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school, although it likely faces a veto.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate is advancing legislation to prevent school children from being required to get a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school, although it likely faces a veto by Gov. Tom Wolf. 

The bill passed on party lines Monday, and goes to the House of Representatives. 

Neither the state nor any school district in Pennsylvania require the COVID-19 vaccination to attend school. In cases of other infectious diseases, school children in Pennsylvania can invoke medical, religious or philosophical exemptions for immunization requirements. 

Evidence of immunity is sometimes acceptable. Wolf's office says there are no plans to require the vaccine and is urging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated.

