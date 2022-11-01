Pennsylvania high court may step in to House districts case

The state Supreme Court put a hold on a lower court’s consideration of proposals for a new map and said it would hear arguments on Democrats' appeals.

Pennsylvania’s highest court is signaling that it may get involved in the process of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional district boundaries.

The state Supreme Court, in a 5-2 decision Monday, put a hold on a lower court’s consideration of proposals for a new map and said it would hear arguments on Democrats' appeals for it to exercise its “extraordinary jurisdiction” in the matter.

A Commonwealth Court judge, Patricia McCullough, has held hearings on competing proposals for new district boundaries after Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers deadlocked.

Democrats had argued that McCullough should only recommend a map to the high court, not issue an order adopting a particular map that she selects.