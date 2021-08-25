Gov. Wolf signed the opioid disaster declaration to help the Commonwealth fight the opioid and heroin epidemic; it has been renewed 15 times since 2018.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018, when Gov. Wolf signed the original declaration.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced that Pennsylvania’s opioid disaster declaration will end today, Aug. 25, according to a press release.

In 2018, Gov. Wolf signed the opioid disaster declaration to help the Commonwealth fight the opioid and heroin epidemic. The declaration has been renewed 15 times since, most recently on Aug. 4, also according to the press release.

“The disaster declaration allowed us to work together more effectively to reduce overdose deaths and help Pennsylvanians obtain treatment and pursue recovery," Gov. Wolf said in a statement. “We made a lot of progress before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, both in putting improved systems in place to help Pennsylvanians and in reducing overdose deaths in the Commonwealth by nearly 20% from 2017 to 2020.

Wolf went on to say that because of the pandemic and the isolation and destruction it caused, the state has seen "a heartbreaking increase in substance use disorder and overdose deaths," and this is why he asked the General Assembly to renew the declaration earlier this month. The Republican-led legislature, however, has declined to extend it, following powers given to them as a result of the May 2021 primary election.

“The General Assembly has determined that a disaster declaration is no longer our most effective tool against the opioid epidemic and has declined to extend it," Gov. Wolf went on. "But our fight is not over. We have an obligation to support individuals desperately in need of substance use disorder services and supports."

Since the original declaration, the Wolf Administration has taken several measures to address the opioid crisis including, but not limited to, DOH Acting Physician General Dr. Johnson signing an updated naloxone standing order permitting community-based organizations to provide naloxone by mail, the DOH Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention reducing opioid prescriptions by 40%, and Wolf calling on all Pennsylvanians to carry naloxone.

Governor Wolf has said that with or without a disaster declaration, the opioid crisis will remain a top priority of his administration.