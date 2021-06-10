'Stop taking bribes,' protesters urge Pennsylvania lawmakers

Demonstrators returned to Pennsylvania’s Capitol to press lawmakers to pass legislation banning them from taking gifts from lobbyists and others.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Urging lawmakers to “stop taking bribes,” demonstrators returned to Pennsylvania’s Capitol to press lawmakers to pass legislation banning them from taking gifts from lobbyists and others aiming to influence them.

Demonstrators from MarchOnHarrisburg unfurled banners on the Capitol steps on Wednesday and chanted “pass the gift ban, stop taking bribes.”

MarchOnHarrisburg demonstrators have been arrested several times in the past during protests in lawmakers’ offices and the House chamber.