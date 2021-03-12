Pennsylvania lawmaker has a proposal to address 'Santa shortage'

State Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-Wayne County) said a small tax credit would "incentivize Pennsylvanians to take on the role of Santa" in the midst of a labor shortage.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Dec. 3.

In the midst of the holiday season, one Pennsylvania legislator said he intends to introduce legislation to address "a shortage of Santas" across the commonwealth.

State Rep. Jonathan Fritz, a Wayne County Republican, claims a labor shortage has hit volunteer and professional Santas.

He said in a memo to fellow legislators this week that he plans to introduce a bill that would provide a small tax credit to those hiring or working as Santas to help offset Santa-related costs.

Fritz cited a recent Wall Street Journal report that claims Santas, like truck drivers, restaurant workers, and retail employees, are in both in high demand and short supply "as some would-be Saint Nicks stay on the sidelines of the labor market."

"One estimate has demand for Santas increasing 121 percent this year while the availability of Santas has decreased 10 percent," Fritz said in his memo.



"After a year of lockdowns and travel restrictions forced Pennsylvanians into not being able to experience the magic of the holiday season last year, the fact that the Santa shortage is occurring this year is especially distressing since some families, employers, and municipalities are returning to pre-pandemic Christmas traditions," Fritz said. "For many, Santa is a critical component of those celebrations.



"Santas help create lifelong memories — from photos with children, riding by on a fire truck during a parade, or leading a gift exchange at a work party —and they are an indispensable holiday tradition for many Pennsylvanians."

Fritz said he plans on introducing his legislation "in the near future," and is seeking co-sponsorship.