Central Pa. residents chime in after President Biden signs infrastructure bill

YORK, Pa. — Central Pennsylvanians are reacting after President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

"It's long overdue, but it's a good start," said James Lewin, a York resident.

"In my opinion, it's a little too late... I'm grateful for what we get but we could always use more," added Beth- Ann Hyatt, another York resident.

On Wednesday, leaders representing state and federal chambers of commerce talked about the benefits of the bill.

"It's actually going to be deflationary in nature, meaning lower prices for consumers," said Neil Bradley of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive at least $13 billion in federal funding.

Over the next five years, $11.3 billion will be used to repair roads and bridges, $2.8 billion will be allocated toward public transportation options, $1.4 billion will be designated to delivering clean drinking water and at least $100 million to providing broadband coverage across the commonwealth.

"This was also supported by parents who got tired putting their kids in a car, driving so they can download materials so they can do their homework for the night," said Gene Barr of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

While the funds will be allocated to throughout multiple sectors, Central Pennsylvanians say there's one area that should be first priority.

"The most important thing just about anywhere is our roads and bridges," said Hyatt.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said the funding should reach Pennsylvania as early as next year.