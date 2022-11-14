Control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives still up in air

Democrats have already declared victory in the House but Republicans say that's premature, as votes are still being counted.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Democrats coming off a strong Election Day performance nationwide, those in Pennsylvania are hopeful for a historic takeover of our state legislature.

The party is close to gaining majority of the House of Representatives.

Currently the House stands at 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, with 102 seats needed to have majority control.

But two races in the Philadelphia suburbs, both separated by just a handful of votes, remain undecided.

A special election to fill the seat of the late Representative Tony DeLuca is also still yet to be announced.

To make matters more complicated, two more special elections will be held in the New Year, after Democratic Representatives Summer Lee and Austin Davis were both elected to higher offices.

A House Democratic spokesperson tells FOX43 they still believe they'll reach 102 majority when all is said and done but acknowledges votes are still being counted.

A House Republican spokesperson also commented on the tight race.

"We believe Democrats claiming the majority at this time is premature and we are continuing to closely monitor a number of races where votes are still being counted," said Jason Gottesman, Press Secretary to the Republican Majority Leader and House Republican Caucus Spokesperson.

While the Democrats still have hope for the House, the Senate will remain Republican-controlled, ensuring a divided legislature.