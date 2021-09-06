House advances ban on abortions over Down syndrome diagnoses

If it becomes law, the proposal will require a doctor who performs an abortion to provide a written statement that it was not motivated in any way by a prenatal test

A bill to ban abortions prompted by a prenatal Down syndrome diagnosis is headed to the Pennsylvania Senate after passage in the House.

State representatives voted 120 to 83 on Tuesday for the bill, which provides criminal penalties for doctors who violate it.

The bill passed with Republican support.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto it if it makes it to his desk.