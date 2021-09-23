Pennsylvania high court OKs 'comfort dogs' for witnesses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced comfort dogs will now be allowed in the courtroom to accompany a trial witness.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said yes to canines in the courtroom under certain conditions.

The justices ruled Wednesday that a trial witness may be accompanied by a “comfort dog” if the animal will help coax reliable, complete and truthful testimony.

The precedent-setting opinion establishes a “balancing test” for Pennsylvania judges confronted with such a request.

Ruling unanimously in a murder case, the Supreme Court pointed to other states that allow witnesses to testify with the help of emotional support dogs.