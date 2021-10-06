x
Lawmakers look to extend waivers under disaster declaration

Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature may back off a wholesale end to the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature may back off a wholesale end to the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration, with lawmakers working to decide on which regulatory waivers to extend. 

The House on Tuesday abruptly passed a bill along party lines to end the declaration. 

That included hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration approved under the emergency declaration going back to March 2020. 

But a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said Wednesday that the Senate was working to keep some of the waivers in place. 

Wright says details were being finalized, with votes expected Thursday, including on a resolution to end Wolf’s emergency declaration.

