Lawmakers look to extend waivers under disaster declaration

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature may back off a wholesale end to the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration, with lawmakers working to decide on which regulatory waivers to extend.
The House on Tuesday abruptly passed a bill along party lines to end the declaration.
That included hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration approved under the emergency declaration going back to March 2020.
But a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said Wednesday that the Senate was working to keep some of the waivers in place.
Wright says details were being finalized, with votes expected Thursday, including on a resolution to end Wolf’s emergency declaration.