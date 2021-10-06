Lawmakers look to extend waivers under disaster declaration

Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature may back off a wholesale end to the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature may back off a wholesale end to the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency declaration, with lawmakers working to decide on which regulatory waivers to extend.

The House on Tuesday abruptly passed a bill along party lines to end the declaration.

That included hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration approved under the emergency declaration going back to March 2020.

But a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, said Wednesday that the Senate was working to keep some of the waivers in place.