Want to text Governor Josh Shapiro? Now you can, through the launch of a new platform announced today

Through the SMS platform Community, Pennsylvanians can sign up to hear from and communicate with Shapiro's office. His number is (717) 788-8990.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Friday announced the launch of a new resource that will allow his office to communicate directly with Pennsylvania residents via text message.

The plan is made possible through Community, an SMS engagement platform that connects elected officials, businesses, public figures, and sports teams to their audiences through unique 10-digit phone numbers, Shapiro said in a press release.

Community will allow Shapiro's office to provide first-hand updates on actions his Administration is taking and hear from Pennsylvanians about the most pressing issues impacting them and their families, the press release said.

Shapiro’s Office unveiled the phone number on social media today, encouraging Pennsylvanians to contact him at 717-788-8990.

Shapiro said he knows meeting people where they are is an important part of engaging with Pennsylvanians in every community across the Commonwealth – and connecting with them online through the social media platforms they use daily and collaborating with content creators is an important part of how the Shapiro Administration engages in meaningful conversations and shares critical updates.

“Whether I’m visiting small businesses in Scranton, making a major announcement in Erie, or coming to your area to meet with you and your neighbors – I want to share it with you directly,” Shapiro said. “To best serve the people of Pennsylvania, we have to meet people where they are – and do it effectively and efficiently.

"No matter how you choose to access government, you need to know you’re going to get help, whether you're walking into a building or sending me a text. More importantly, I want to hear what you think, what my Administration and I can help with, and your stories. Shoot us a text at 717-788-8990 to sign up.”

Shapiro said he believes there should be no wrong door to access government, and today’s launch will enable Pennsylvanians to engage and communicate with their Governor and his Administration directly to hear about his initiatives and connect with Commonwealth resources.