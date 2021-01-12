Big donor in high court race eyeing candidates for governor

Members of the deep field of Republican candidates say they have interviewed with Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs in hopes of an endorsement.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The biggest campaign donor in this year’s race for a Pennsylvania Supreme Court seat is now aiming to endorse a candidate for governor and has $20 million in a bank account.

Members of the double-digits-deep field of Republican candidates say they have interviewed with Commonwealth Partners Chamber of Entrepreneurs in hopes of an endorsement.

The group says it has the twin aims of helping parents choose alternatives to public schools and cutting taxes and regulations.

Its president, Matt Brouillette, said the group’s board intends to find a candidate to endorse, although he wouldn't say exactly how much money it'll spend for that candidate.