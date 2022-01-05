Crowded GOP field to meet in first Pa. gubernatorial debate

More than a dozen Republican candidates looking to replace Gov. Tom Wolf will answer questions from conservative groups and a statewide business association.

CARLISLE, Pa. — More than a dozen Republican candidates for governor are expected to appear on stage for the first time in a question-and-answer session sponsored by conservative groups and a statewide business association.

One candidate, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, declined to attend Wednesday evening event's at Dickinson College in Carlisle. He says he won't participate in forums or debates — other than a Feb. 4 state GOP event — until candidates have qualified to be on the ballot.