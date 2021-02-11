2021 gives Pennsylvania GOP more hope for big 2022 election

The GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which voters will pick a new governor and a new U.S. senator.

With Republicans on the cusp of sweeping Pennsylvania's statewide judicial races, the GOP is finding more reasons to smile a year away from a high-stakes election in which voters will pick a new governor and a new U.S. senator.

Republicans could be considered favored in both contests next year: the party of the president almost always loses seats in Congress in midterm elections, and a Republican has always replaced an outgoing Democratic governor in Pennsylvania’s current political era.

Republican campaign strategist, Christopher Nicholas, pointed to a slate of countywide victories in Bucks County, a political bellwether north of Philadelphia.