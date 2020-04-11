Live updates: Pennsylvania General Election Results 2020

Keep track of our area's races as well as track the U.S. electoral college count for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 race for the White House. President Donald Trump squares off against former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Now that the polls have closed on Election Day, we are tracking results from the races in our area as well as the U.S. electoral college count for Trump and Biden.

LIVE UPDATES

9:00 p.m. - Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of State are holding a press conference to provide an update on the state's general election.

Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar reported that today’s presidential election in Pennsylvania saw no widespread significant problems amid high turnout at the polls and more than 2.5 million mail ballots cast.

Boockvar noted that Pennsylvania has 9,152 polling places staffed by about 45,000 poll workers.

8:00 p.m. - Polls closed across Pennsylvania.

Pa. Race Results

U.S. House 10th District Results

Pa. Auditor General Results

Pa. Attorney General Results

How many electoral votes are there?

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors.

How many electoral votes does Pennsylvania have?

The state of Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes.

How many electoral votes does it take to win the presidency?