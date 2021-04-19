Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

The Supreme Court says it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court says it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a case that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices.

The high court directed a lower court to dismiss the case as moot. The justices had in February, after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election.

In the case the court rejected Monday, however, the court had called for additional briefing that was not complete until the end of March.