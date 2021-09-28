Republicans aim to make big election changes in constitution

It's the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania are unveiling sweeping changes to the conduct of elections through a proposed constitutional amendment.

It's the latest turn in a partisan power struggle over elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud.

The Republican-penned measure passed the House State Government Committee on party lines Monday, 15-10.

It would toughen Pennsylvania’s existing voter identification requirements, make the state’s top election official an elected position, require election results to be audited by the state’s auditor general and make paper ballots a public record.