Pennsylvania Democrats deadlock on endorsing in Senate race

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party committee members are deadlocked on their endorsement vote in the party’s hotly contested primary race for U.S. Senate.
Winning an endorsement at Saturday's meeting was a high hurdle to clear, requiring two-thirds of the party’s roughly 350 committee members. Third-term suburban Pittsburgh Congressman Conor Lamb came closest at 60%.
His campaign has worked for months to win favor with committee members.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suggested that even if his campaign lagged Lamb in popularity with committee members, he is leading the pack in other important ways, including in polls and fundraising.