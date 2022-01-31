Pennsylvania Democrats deadlock on endorsing in Senate race

Winning an endorsement at Saturday's meeting was a high hurdle to clear, requiring two-thirds of the party’s roughly 350 committee members.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party committee members are deadlocked on their endorsement vote in the party’s hotly contested primary race for U.S. Senate.

Winning an endorsement at Saturday's meeting was a high hurdle to clear, requiring two-thirds of the party’s roughly 350 committee members. Third-term suburban Pittsburgh Congressman Conor Lamb came closest at 60%.

His campaign has worked for months to win favor with committee members.