Lawmakers push for anti-hair discrimination act

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers and advocates met in Harrisburg on Tuesday to discuss a bill aimed at ending hair discrimination in the Commonwealth.

House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton demanded action be taken on her CROWN Act Bill.

McClinton introduced the bill in April 2021, but it has not passed the House State Government Committee since its origination.

Under current law, Pennsylvanians can be denied educational, professional, and employment opportunities based on their natural hair texture or style.

"If we can leave knowing that more young people are going to grow up not having that extra burden and baggage of discrimination simply because of who they are, Pennsylvania will be a better place,” State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said.

Several states, including Maryland and Delaware, have CROWN Act protections.

"More and more states and cities have acted to end this often-overlooked form of discrimination, and it is time for Pennsylvania to join them in outlawing this relic of legal racism," McClinton said.