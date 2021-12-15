Court to hear arguments in GOP's election 'investigation'

The statewide Commonwealth Court has set aside 75 minutes for arguments Wednesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Pennsylvania court will hear arguments over Democrats’ efforts to block a Republican-approved subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory.

Challengers, including Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have sought to block the subpoena issued in September by a Republican-controlled state Senate committee.