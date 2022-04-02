x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Judge recommends congressional map favored by GOP lawmakers

The map recommended Monday by Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, a Republican, came from a pool of more than a dozen submitted to the court.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 4.

Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court will consider a new map of congressional districts being recommended by a lower court judge who picked a proposal favored by top Republican lawmakers, but opposed by Democrats. 

The map recommended Monday by Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, a Republican, came from a pool of more than a dozen submitted to the court. 

The map passed the Republican-controlled Legislature without support from a single Democratic lawmaker and was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. 

It sides with Republicans on the most prominent areas of disagreement between partisans. 

The state Supreme Court — with a 5-2 Democratic majority — will make the ultimate decision.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

Senate Law and Justice Committee to hold public hearing on legalizing recreational marijuana