Pennsylvania high court to decide congressional district map

Pennsylvania’s Democratic-majority Supreme Court is taking control of choosing new district lines for the state’s shrinking congressional delegation.

It's a process that has deadlocked the state's governor and Legislature.

The five Democratic justices issued an order Wednesday directing a lower judge to give them a report by Monday that recommends a new map, along with her legal and factual findings that support it.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed a proposed map that passed the Republican-majority Legislature on nearly party lines.