Pennsylvania Senate Republicans announce bill to eliminate ballot drop boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — Ballot drop boxes may soon be a thing of the past in Pennsylvania as Senate Republicans announced a bill to eliminate them.

The proposed legislation would require voters to either mail in their ballots or take them directly to county election offices.

The ballot boxes were first used in Pennsylvania when they were written into law by the courts during the pandemic.

Two people in Lancaster County were out protesting that bill on Tuesday. They said the drop boxes allow for easier access to the poll and that taking them away restricts peoples' access to voting.

"We need this option for people who use the mail-in ballot to give them another way of returning it," said Thomas Burnett with the Lancaster County Democratic Party. "The postal system is not adequate for some people. For instance, I always drop mine off right here."

Sponsors of the bill say it would increase the integrity of Pennsylvania's election system.