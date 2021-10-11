Pennsylvania attorney general jumps into '22 governor's race

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the bid for governor during a speech in Pittsburg on Monday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday.

That’s according to his campaign spokesperson.

The 48-year-old is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy. He further raised his political profile by pushing back against Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his presidential election loss last year.