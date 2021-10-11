x
Pennsylvania attorney general jumps into '22 governor's race

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the bid for governor during a speech in Pittsburg on Monday.
Credit: AP
FILE— In this July 28, 2021 file photo Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, center, and President Joe Biden talk with people at the Lehigh Valley operations facility for Mack Trucks in Macungie, Pa. The high-profile attorney general will formally announce his candidacy for governor of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, entering the 2022 race. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday. 

That’s according to his campaign spokesperson. 

The 48-year-old is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy. He further raised his political profile by pushing back against Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his presidential election loss last year. 

Shapiro is the only announced Democratic candidate for governor. The Democratic incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, is constitutionally barred from running for a third term. Shapiro has Wolf's endorsement.

