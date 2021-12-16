Panel gives state House, Senate district maps preliminary OK

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 5-0 for the Senate map and 3-2 for the House map on Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is advancing new preliminary Pennsylvania state House and Senate maps over objections from the state House's Republican leader.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 5-0 for the Senate map and 3-2 for the House map on Thursday.

A vote on the final maps is likely a month or more away. The approval on Thursday is a key step in the once-in-a-decade process that will reverberate politically for years to come.