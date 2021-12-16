x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Panel gives state House, Senate district maps preliminary OK

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 5-0 for the Senate map and 3-2 for the House map on Thursday.
Credit: AP
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre holds up maps during a meeting of the Pennsylvania Legislative Reapportionment Commission at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The commission voted Thursday in favor of new preliminary district maps over sharp objections from the House's Republican leader about how his chamber's district lines would change. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is advancing new preliminary Pennsylvania state House and Senate maps over objections from the state House's Republican leader. 

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission voted 5-0 for the Senate map and 3-2 for the House map on Thursday. 

A vote on the final maps is likely a month or more away. The approval on Thursday is a key step in the once-in-a-decade process that will reverberate politically for years to come. 

There are about two months left before candidates are scheduled to begin circulating nominating petitions to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

 

In Other News

Pa. lawmakers hold meeting to discuss the expanded law that allows Pennsylvanians to buy consumer grade fireworks