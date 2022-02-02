Wolf, Democrats outline proposal for $1.7B in pandemic funds

The $1.7 billion Democratic proposal’s largest category is $500 million to help families pay for child care, household expenses and income-boosting training.

Pennsylvania’s governor and his Democratic allies in the Legislature are laying out their proposal to spend federal pandemic relief money on workers, environmental programs and a one-time property tax subsidy for lower-income homeowners and renters.

The plan was announced Wednesday, less than a week before Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to present his 2022-23 state budget proposal to the Republican-majority General Assembly. Lawmakers would have to approve the spending for the plan to take effect.