Pa. Supreme Court rules ballots can arrive up to 3 days past election day, will allow secure drop boxes

The State's Supreme Court has rendered its decision on an election-related lawsuit.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has rendered its decision on an election-related lawsuit filed by the state Democratic Party, and will now allow ballots to be accepted three days past election day as long as they are postmarked on November 3.

The decision from Pennsylvania's highest court will also allow secure drop boxes for ballots.

Philadelphia and its heavily populated suburbs used drop boxes in the primary to help relieve the pressure from an avalanche of mailed ballots.

Three parts of the lawsuit were denied, as judges upheld that citizens will not be allowed to fix a mail-in ballot with minor defects, ballots must use both the inner and outer mail envelopes, and poll watchers must continue to be from inside the county in which they live.

The ruling comes amid a partisan fight over fixing glitches and gray areas in the battleground state’s fledgling mail-in voting law.

Officials are bracing for a potentially chaotic election this year. They are trying to navigate the risks of voting during a pandemic, a tidal wave of mail-in ballots and the President fanning skepticism about the validity of the tabulation.

