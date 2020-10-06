PA Senate Democratic Caucus announces plans to introduce comprehensive police reform package

“We have to end racism that permeates our culture, and we have to reform our system of policing,” said Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus announced Wednesday their plans for a comprehensive police reform legislative package.

The caucus said it first introduced police and community relations reform bills two years ago in the wake of the death of Antwon Rose, a 17-year-old African-American teen who was shot to death by an East Pittsburgh Police officer. Those bills did not move, the caucus said.

"George Floyd’s murder, caught on tape, has awakened national attention and brought to light systemic racism in our criminal justice institutions," the caucus said in a statement announcing the reform package.

In the past year, 1,042 people have been shot and killed by police, and the rate of black Americans killed by police is more than twice as high as the rate for white Americans, according to caucus members.

“We have to end racism that permeates our culture, and we have to reform our system of policing,” said Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, Jr. said. “For the past two years, I have been trying to reform this system, but my legislation stalled. We cannot let that happen again. The Pennsylvania Senate Democrats have expanded our package of bills to include critical reforms and we must pass them this session.”

The bills to be introduced by the Senate Democratic Caucus will:

Improve Municipal Police Officer Education and Training

Institute “8 Can’t Wait” to ban deadly police practices

Appoint a special prosecutor for cases of officer involved shootings

Require civilian review boards and provide grants and technical assistance to improve their performance

Ban chokeholds

Improve police pay

Improve standards for the use of deadly force

Demilitarize law enforcement

Fund a regional policing incentive program and study

Ban consent while in custody

Create a professional oversight and policy development board for police officers

Enhance civil asset forfeiture protections

Penalize false reports of “criminal activity” based on race or ethnicity

Details on each of those proposals are available here.