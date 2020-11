Republican Attorneys General are set to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Mail-in ballots are expected to be challenged as Republican Attorneys General plan to hold a press conference today to announce what they are calling a 'major legal action' in Pennsylvania.

The press conference is expected to be held by Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.